Water Politics: AAP vs Haryana's Water Supply Feud

In a heated exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, accusing it of 'dirty politics' after Punjab's recent decision to halt water supply to Haryana.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann defended the decision, alleging that Haryana surpassed its allotted water share by March, and accused the BJP of using the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to pressure Punjab.

The ongoing conflict underscores political tensions as the Bhakra Beas Management Board oversees the distribution from key dams to meet diverse needs, further complicating the water dispute ahead of upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)