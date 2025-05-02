Ukraine's Groundbreaking Minerals Pact with the U.S.

In a notable development, Ukraine's prime minister conveyed to parliament that only one of the three documents concerning a minerals agreement with the United States needs ratification, leaving two as automatically approved.

The statement was relayed through a Telegram post by lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, highlighting a streamlined process in this significant international deal.

Further reinforcing this move, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers submitted the law project for ratification of the minerals deal late Thursday, as documented in the parliamentary database, marking a major step in bilateral economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)