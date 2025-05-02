Left Menu

Ukraine's Groundbreaking Minerals Pact with the U.S.

Ukraine's prime minister informed parliament that two out of three documents tied to a new minerals agreement with the United States won't need ratification. The project to ratify this deal was registered by Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers late Thursday, as reported in the parliamentary database.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable development, Ukraine's prime minister conveyed to parliament that only one of the three documents concerning a minerals agreement with the United States needs ratification, leaving two as automatically approved.

The statement was relayed through a Telegram post by lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, highlighting a streamlined process in this significant international deal.

Further reinforcing this move, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers submitted the law project for ratification of the minerals deal late Thursday, as documented in the parliamentary database, marking a major step in bilateral economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

