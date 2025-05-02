Teen Rivalry Turns Violent: Stabbing Shakes Northeast Delhi

In a shocking incident of teen violence, the Delhi Police have apprehended two teenagers involved in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy, Shahid, in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi.

The attack, fueled by an existing rivalry, took place on April 28 at 11:30 pm, leaving Shahid, a Kabir Nagar resident, with serious wounds. Local residents rushed him to GTB Hospital for emergency care.

Following swift police action, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Hareshwar V Swami confirmed the arrest of the minors aged 16 and 17. During questioning, they confessed to the attack, motivated by an old feud. Authorities also recovered the knife used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)