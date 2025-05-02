Left Menu

Teen Rivalry Turns Violent: Stabbing Shakes Northeast Delhi

Two teenagers were apprehended for stabbing a 15-year-old boy, Shahid, in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, due to an old rivalry. The incident occurred on April 28. Delhi Police registered a case and conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest of the minors and recovery of the assault weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:46 IST
Teen Rivalry Turns Violent: Stabbing Shakes Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of teen violence, the Delhi Police have apprehended two teenagers involved in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy, Shahid, in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi.

The attack, fueled by an existing rivalry, took place on April 28 at 11:30 pm, leaving Shahid, a Kabir Nagar resident, with serious wounds. Local residents rushed him to GTB Hospital for emergency care.

Following swift police action, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Hareshwar V Swami confirmed the arrest of the minors aged 16 and 17. During questioning, they confessed to the attack, motivated by an old feud. Authorities also recovered the knife used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025