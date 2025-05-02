Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds TISS Suspension of Dalit Scholar, Eases Duration

The Supreme Court upheld Tata Institute of Social Sciences' decision to suspend Dalit scholar Ramadas KS for alleged misconduct but reduced the suspension duration to the time already served. The decision reflects Ramadas' alleged rule violations through political activities, while ensuring he can complete his PhD.

The Supreme Court of India, on Friday, supported the suspension of Ramadas KS, a Dalit PhD scholar at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The suspension, initially set for two years due to alleged misconduct and anti-national activities, has been reduced to the period already served.

A judicial bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, examined the arguments presented by advocate Rajeev Kumar Panday for TISS. They also reviewed documentation indicating alleged breaches of institutional rules by Ramadas, which initially led to his suspension in April 2024.

Despite the upheld suspension, the court acknowledged Ramadas' academic pursuit, suggesting he should continue his PhD studies. The court emphasized the suspension was proportionate, with no grounds for interference in the decision, echoing arguments from previous judicial reviews at the Bombay High Court.

