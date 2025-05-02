Left Menu

Tragic Pond Drowning in Telangana Claims Three Young Lives

Three children, including two siblings, drowned while swimming in a pond in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The tragic incident took place in Peddakothapally village when a group of six children, playing nearby, ventured into the water. Assistance arrived too late, resulting in this unfortunate loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, three young lives were tragically lost to drowning in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The victims include a 13-year-old boy, his 10-year-old sister, and another seven-year-old boy from Peddakothapally village.

According to local police reports, the children had been playing near their homes when they decided to swim in a nearby pond. Unfortunately, they got caught in a water pit and could not escape in time.

Authorities revealed that while friends called for help, it arrived too late to prevent the tragedy. The retrieved bodies were returned to their families after post-mortem examinations, and a formal case has been lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

