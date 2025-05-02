Tragic Pond Drowning in Telangana Claims Three Young Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident, three young lives were tragically lost to drowning in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The victims include a 13-year-old boy, his 10-year-old sister, and another seven-year-old boy from Peddakothapally village.

According to local police reports, the children had been playing near their homes when they decided to swim in a nearby pond. Unfortunately, they got caught in a water pit and could not escape in time.

Authorities revealed that while friends called for help, it arrived too late to prevent the tragedy. The retrieved bodies were returned to their families after post-mortem examinations, and a formal case has been lodged.

(With inputs from agencies.)