Tragic Pond Drowning in Telangana Claims Three Young Lives
Three children, including two siblings, drowned while swimming in a pond in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The tragic incident took place in Peddakothapally village when a group of six children, playing nearby, ventured into the water. Assistance arrived too late, resulting in this unfortunate loss.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, three young lives were tragically lost to drowning in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The victims include a 13-year-old boy, his 10-year-old sister, and another seven-year-old boy from Peddakothapally village.
According to local police reports, the children had been playing near their homes when they decided to swim in a nearby pond. Unfortunately, they got caught in a water pit and could not escape in time.
Authorities revealed that while friends called for help, it arrived too late to prevent the tragedy. The retrieved bodies were returned to their families after post-mortem examinations, and a formal case has been lodged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- drowning
- children
- tragedy
- Nagarkurnool
- Peddakothapally
- pond
- accident
- police
- incident
ALSO READ
AI vs. Human Debt Collectors: Why Borrowers Still Respond Better to a Real Voice
Waqf case: SC grants 7 days to Centre to respond to pleas against validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
India Responds to US F-1 Visa Concerns Amidst Mass Deportations
Murshidabad Unrest: NCW, BJP, and Governor Respond Amidst Rising Tensions
Timeless Waters: The Tale of a 150-Year-Old Pond That Never Dries