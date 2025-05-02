Left Menu

Attempted Assassination: Ukrainian Blogger Targeted in Alleged Russian Plot

Ukraine's SBU accuses Russian intelligence of attempting to kill blogger Serhii Sternenko. A 45-year-old woman allegedly fired shots, hitting him in the leg. The SBU claims Russia's security services recruited the accused, who was instructed to move near Sternenko and obtain a pistol. The blogger survived the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has charged Russian intelligence with orchestrating an assassination attempt against a well-known Ukrainian blogger. On Friday, a 45-year-old woman was accused of attempting to kill Serhii Sternenko, a prominent internet personality formerly linked with a right-wing group, now recognized for his military drone fundraising efforts.

The incident occurred on Thursday, with the SBU stating in a Telegram message that the woman fired multiple shots, one striking Sternenko in the leg. Although injured, Sternenko emphasized that his life was not at risk. The woman has not contested the details of the attack in court, though Russia's FSB and military intelligence agencies have not commented on the allegations.

The SBU has not revealed which Russian security service allegedly recruited the assailant but claims she relocated to Sternenko's building to facilitate the attack. Supposed communications between the woman and her handler were shared by the SBU, further depicting the assassination attempt. Intriguingly, the woman claimed an online introduction by her contact, who posed as an SBU agent, leading to a complicated interpersonal dynamic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

