Delhi High Court Advocates for Indian Nationals on Death Row

The Delhi High Court has directed the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to provide legal aid to three Indian nationals sentenced to death for smuggling drugs. The court urged the Ministry of External Affairs to address the matter diplomatically and ensure communication between the convicts and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday took significant steps to aid three Indian nationals currently on death row in Indonesia. Justice Sachin Datta directed the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to ensure these convicts receive adequate legal assistance to explore appellate remedies.

The high-profile case involves Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan, all from Tamil Nadu, who were convicted for allegedly smuggling 106 kilograms of crystal meth. Arrested in July 2024, the trio was recently sentenced to death by the Tanjung Balai Karimun District Court in Indonesia.

The petitioners, the spouses of the convicts, sought urgent diplomatic intervention, highlighting the stringent timelines for appeals. The court has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to pursue the matter with the Indonesian government, ensuring compliance with international conventions. The case will be heard further on May 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

