Left Menu

Tragedy in Vishwakarma: Domestic Dispute Ends in Murder

A 37-year-old man, Mohammad Shahid Qureshi, has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Farheen Qureshi, in Vishwakarma Industrial area. The couple faced domestic issues. Farheen's body was found in a sack at a junk warehouse, where Shahid allegedly strangled her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:21 IST
Tragedy in Vishwakarma: Domestic Dispute Ends in Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case of domestic violence, the body of a 26-year-old woman was discovered in a junk warehouse in Vishwakarma Industrial Area. The victim, Farheen Qureshi, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Mohammad Shahid Qureshi, amid ongoing personal conflicts, according to police reports.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Choumu) Ashok Chauhan confirmed the recovery of the body from Badharana village. It was tightly wrapped in a plastic sack, intensifying the brutal nature of the crime.

The couple, who resided in Harijan Basti Bhatta Basti with their two children, had been struggling with domestic issues. Authorities allege that Shahid orchestrated the plan to take Farheen to the warehouse, where the fatal strangling took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025