Tragedy in Vishwakarma: Domestic Dispute Ends in Murder
A 37-year-old man, Mohammad Shahid Qureshi, has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Farheen Qureshi, in Vishwakarma Industrial area. The couple faced domestic issues. Farheen's body was found in a sack at a junk warehouse, where Shahid allegedly strangled her.
In a harrowing case of domestic violence, the body of a 26-year-old woman was discovered in a junk warehouse in Vishwakarma Industrial Area. The victim, Farheen Qureshi, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Mohammad Shahid Qureshi, amid ongoing personal conflicts, according to police reports.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Choumu) Ashok Chauhan confirmed the recovery of the body from Badharana village. It was tightly wrapped in a plastic sack, intensifying the brutal nature of the crime.
The couple, who resided in Harijan Basti Bhatta Basti with their two children, had been struggling with domestic issues. Authorities allege that Shahid orchestrated the plan to take Farheen to the warehouse, where the fatal strangling took place.
