Horrifying Incident: Child Raped by Neighbor in Damoh

A tragic incident in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, involved a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her neighbor. The accused was caught after the neighbors intervened. The victim is receiving medical treatment, and the accused has been arrested by local authorities. The community is in shock.
A harrowing crime emerged in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old neighbor, police report.
The incident, which unfolded under the Bandakpur police jurisdiction on Friday, resulted in immediate community action as neighbors responded to the girl's distress cries.
The young victim is under medical care at the local hospital, while the accused, apprehended following a formal complaint, is in custody. This appalling crime has left the community in deep shock and concern.
