Horrifying Incident: Child Raped by Neighbor in Damoh

A harrowing crime emerged in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old neighbor, police report.

The incident, which unfolded under the Bandakpur police jurisdiction on Friday, resulted in immediate community action as neighbors responded to the girl's distress cries.

The young victim is under medical care at the local hospital, while the accused, apprehended following a formal complaint, is in custody. This appalling crime has left the community in deep shock and concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)