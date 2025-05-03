Tragic Explosion in Thessaloniki: Woman with Explosive Device Dies

Tragedy struck the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki when a 38-year-old woman was killed in a blast early on Saturday. Sources indicate that she was handling an explosive device intended for a bank ATM.

According to a senior police official, the explosive detonated prematurely in the woman's hands, leading to her immediate death. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to understand the exact motives and circumstances behind the attempted act.

The police are currently piecing together evidence to determine whether the woman was acting alone or in conjunction with others. This incident has sent ripples of shock through the community as investigators strive to bring clarity to the tragic event.

