Prime Accused in Murshidabad Father-Son Murder Arrested
The Special Task Force and Special Investigating Team of West Bengal Police have arrested Nurul Islam, a key suspect in the murder of a father-son duo during violent protests in Murshidabad district, raising the total arrests to eight. Islam had been evading authorities since the incident.
The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, in collaboration with the Special Investigating Team (SIT), has apprehended Nurul Islam, a primary suspect in the murder of a father-son duo amid recent violence.
The arrest took place at Farakka, where Islam had been hiding since the murders occurred, according to a senior police officer.
This arrest raises the total number of apprehensions in this case to eight, as authorities continue to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.
