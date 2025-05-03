Water Wars: Punjab vs Haryana Over Bhakra Dam Dispute

The longstanding dispute over water-sharing from the Bhakra Dam between Punjab and Haryana reached a new peak on Saturday. An all-party meeting in Haryana insisted that the AAP-led Punjab government unconditionally release the water, which was met with resistance from Punjab's side.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini labeled Punjab's actions as unconstitutional and aggressive towards the federal structure. He called for immediate adherence to the directives of the Bhakra Beas Management Board and emphasized resolving the issue through cooperation.

Amid rising tensions, Haryana accused Punjab of blocking their rightful share of water, necessary for the state's agricultural and human needs. Meanwhile, Punjab maintains it has already exceeded its share, leading to an impasse that calls for federal intervention and a deeper dialogue on resource management.

