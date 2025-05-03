Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab vs Haryana Over Bhakra Dam Dispute

A water-sharing conflict between Punjab and Haryana has escalated as an all-party meeting in Haryana demands Punjab release water from the Bhakra Dam unconditionally. Haryana accuses Punjab of unconstitutional actions by withholding water. Both states have strong positions, with Haryana advocating cooperation over confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chancay | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:46 IST
Water Wars: Punjab vs Haryana Over Bhakra Dam Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The longstanding dispute over water-sharing from the Bhakra Dam between Punjab and Haryana reached a new peak on Saturday. An all-party meeting in Haryana insisted that the AAP-led Punjab government unconditionally release the water, which was met with resistance from Punjab's side.

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini labeled Punjab's actions as unconstitutional and aggressive towards the federal structure. He called for immediate adherence to the directives of the Bhakra Beas Management Board and emphasized resolving the issue through cooperation.

Amid rising tensions, Haryana accused Punjab of blocking their rightful share of water, necessary for the state's agricultural and human needs. Meanwhile, Punjab maintains it has already exceeded its share, leading to an impasse that calls for federal intervention and a deeper dialogue on resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025