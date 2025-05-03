Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Corruption Bust: Police Officers Nabbed

Officers at a police post inside Jammu and Kashmir's Government Medical College were arrested for bribery. Sub-inspector Murtaza Rehman and SPO Himanshu Sharma were caught accepting a bribe from a vendor. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act after a complaint from the vendor.

  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir conducted a significant raid on a police post in the Government Medical College complex, leading to the arrest of two officers on graft charges. The operation marks a critical crackdown on corruption within local law enforcement.

Sub-inspector Murtaza Rehman and his driver, special police officer Himanshu Sharma, were apprehended accepting a hefty bribe of Rs 13,000 from a street vendor. This action was a condition for allowing the vendor to operate his business near the hospital's exit, as disclosed by an ACB official.

The arrests followed a complaint by the vendor which led to a thorough investigation verifying the bribery demand. Both officers face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as searches continue at their residences for further evidence.

