Jammu and Kashmir Corruption Bust: Police Officers Nabbed

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir conducted a significant raid on a police post in the Government Medical College complex, leading to the arrest of two officers on graft charges. The operation marks a critical crackdown on corruption within local law enforcement.

Sub-inspector Murtaza Rehman and his driver, special police officer Himanshu Sharma, were apprehended accepting a hefty bribe of Rs 13,000 from a street vendor. This action was a condition for allowing the vendor to operate his business near the hospital's exit, as disclosed by an ACB official.

The arrests followed a complaint by the vendor which led to a thorough investigation verifying the bribery demand. Both officers face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as searches continue at their residences for further evidence.

