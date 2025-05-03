Dentist Sentenced for Clinic Rape

In a shocking case, a dentist has been sentenced to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for raping a married woman at his dental clinic in 2021. The conviction was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Raghavendra Mani in a fast-track hearing.

The victim's husband initially reported the harrowing incident to the Izzatnagar police station. According to the complaint, the dentist administered a sedative under the guise of preparing the woman for a tooth extraction, rendering her unconscious before committing the assault.

Further investigations revealed that the dentist recorded the attack and later used the footage as blackmail against the victim. An FIR was promptly filed, and police submitted a chargesheet that led to the dentist's conviction and sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)