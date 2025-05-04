Tensions Spike: Missile Launch Disrupts Israel as Gaza Conflict Escalates

A missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday temporarily disrupted flights and commuter traffic at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Israel, causing panic among passengers. This development comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, showing solidarity with Palestinian militants.

The missile launch triggered air raid sirens across Israel, with footage capturing a visible plume of smoke at the airport. While it remains unclear whether the impact was from the missile or its fragments, a crater was left near an access road leading to the airport parking lots, bringing traffic to a halt.

In response, Israeli authorities have promised firm retaliation. Defence Minister Israel Katz declared retribution, emphasizing the country's readiness to escalate military operations. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, exacerbated by Israel blocking goods entry and ongoing airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)