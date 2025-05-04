Left Menu

Tensions Spike: Missile Launch Disrupts Israel as Gaza Conflict Escalates

A missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen has briefly halted operations at Israel's main international airport amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza. The attack has prompted both defensive and retaliatory measures from Israel, as Israeli authorities contemplate intensifying military actions. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengurioninternationalairport | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:27 IST
Tensions Spike: Missile Launch Disrupts Israel as Gaza Conflict Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday temporarily disrupted flights and commuter traffic at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Israel, causing panic among passengers. This development comes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, showing solidarity with Palestinian militants.

The missile launch triggered air raid sirens across Israel, with footage capturing a visible plume of smoke at the airport. While it remains unclear whether the impact was from the missile or its fragments, a crater was left near an access road leading to the airport parking lots, bringing traffic to a halt.

In response, Israeli authorities have promised firm retaliation. Defence Minister Israel Katz declared retribution, emphasizing the country's readiness to escalate military operations. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, exacerbated by Israel blocking goods entry and ongoing airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025