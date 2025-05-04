Gujarat Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Operation at Rajasthan Border

In a major crackdown, the Gujarat Police successfully intercepted an inter-state drug trafficking operation on the Rajasthan border, arresting a suspect and seizing a substantial quantity of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities stopped a passenger van at a checkpost near Tharad town in Banaskantha district on Saturday, discovering 375 grams of MD drugs valued at Rs 37.50 lakh. The suspect, Rakesh Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthan, was detained during the operation. DySP SM Varotariya confirmed the seizure.

Following his arrest, Bishnoi disclosed that the drugs were intended for delivery to Mohammad Abdul Mokha in Bhuj, Kutch district. Based on his input, police have detained Mokha and identified the main supplier, launching a manhunt for his capture.

