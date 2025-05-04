Revolutionizing Justice: Delhi's Digital Leap with MedLEaPR

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled an innovative digital platform intended to transform the handling of medico-legal cases and post-mortem reports. Named MedLEaPR, this platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre, aims to digitize documentation and streamline processes across various legal and medical institutions.

During the launch event at the Delhi Secretariat, attended by prominent officials from the Delhi Police and home department, Gupta emphasized the platform's role in boosting transparency and efficiency. MedLEaPR's centralized database and secure data storage promise enhanced accountability and confidentiality, expediting judicial procedures.

The integration of MedLEaPR with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems is expected to facilitate real-time data exchange, reducing delays and improving coordination among hospitals, police, forensic labs, and judicial bodies. This initiative underscores the Delhi government's dedication to e-governance and Digital India's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)