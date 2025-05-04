Left Menu

Karnataka's Water Woes: CM Blames Centre for Mahadayi Impasse

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Centre of withholding environmental clearance for the crucial Mahadayi river project, affecting water resolution in North Karnataka. He criticized Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's inaction. The issue has roots in opposition from Goa, and Siddaramaiah argues for federal assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:45 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of withholding crucial environmental clearance for the Mahadayi river project. This move, he argues, exacerbates the water crisis affecting North Karnataka's twin cities, Hubballi and Dharwad.

Siddaramaiah took aim at Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, representing the Dharwad constituency, accusing him of failing to advance the project's completion. Highlighting the desperate pleas made to the Centre, the Chief Minister noted several trips to New Delhi by himself and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to resolve the issue.

The Chief Minister emphasized that an all-party meeting is only part of the solution and stressed that environmental clearance is crucial. The Mahadayi project remains contentious due to opposition from Goa, which believes that Karnataka's plans to divert river water infringe on protected wildlife areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

