Shiv Sena Leader Accused of Heinous Crimes in Nagpur

A Shiv Sena official in Nagpur faces serious allegations of misconduct and intimidation involving a local hotelier. Mangesh Kashikar is under investigation for purportedly employing deceit and threats, including wielding a firearm, to assert control over a business venture he falsely claimed.

The accused allegedly manipulated the woman into investing ₹1.5 crore for hotel renovations, maintaining deceitful ownership claims. She reported enduring harassment and demands for inappropriate favors from the party functionary. Despite her resistance, Kashikar intimidated her with a gun, forcing compliance with his demands.

Consequently, an FIR has been lodged against Kashikar under relevant legal sections, while authorities intensify efforts to locate him as he evades capture. The incident has stirred attention amid ongoing scrutiny of political figures.

