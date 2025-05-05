Left Menu

Domestic Help Arrested for Heinous Crimes in Badagada

Saroj Kumar Behera, a domestic help in Badagada, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a house owner's wife and minor daughter. He reportedly blackmailed them using photos and videos. The investigation revealed prior charges against him, leading to his arrest under multiple legal sections.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:41 IST
Domestic Help Arrested for Heinous Crimes in Badagada
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic help, identified as Saroj Kumar Behera from Jajpur district, was apprehended by authorities in Badagada for allegedly committing sexual assault against a house owner's wife and teenage daughter. The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged with the local police.

The police stated that Behera, while working at the household, took unauthorized photos and videos of the victims and used these to extort and blackmail them. Over recent weeks, he allegedly raped the victims under such threats.

Upon interrogation, Behera confessed to these crimes. Investigations unveiled previous accusations against him in Jajpur. He is now detained under various sections of the BNS, IT Act, and POCSO Act, as further investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

