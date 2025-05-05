Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Tourist Safety in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed for the safety of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed.

A bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh reprimanded advocate Vishal Tiwari for lodging the PIL, suggesting it was aimed at garnering attention without any genuine public interest.

The bench highlighted the petitioner's repeated filings, implying an intention for publicity. The April 22 attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam intensified India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Modi vowing relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)