Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Tourist Safety in Jammu and Kashmir
The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL seeking enhanced safety for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack in Pahalgam led to 26 deaths. The bench criticized the petitioner for filing the PIL for publicity rather than genuine concern. The tragic incident heightened India-Pakistan tensions.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed for the safety of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed.
A bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh reprimanded advocate Vishal Tiwari for lodging the PIL, suggesting it was aimed at garnering attention without any genuine public interest.
The bench highlighted the petitioner's repeated filings, implying an intention for publicity. The April 22 attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam intensified India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Modi vowing relentless pursuit of the perpetrators.
