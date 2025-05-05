Calcutta High Court Halts Rooftop Restaurant Demolition Amid Legal Battle

The Calcutta High Court has stepped in to provide temporary relief to a well-known rooftop restaurant by halting the demolition measures undertaken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). This move comes in the wake of a catastrophic hotel fire in the city that resulted in 14 casualties.

The legal representative for the restaurant owner reported that demolition operations had been executed on May 2 and 3, shortly after the hotel fire incident on April 29 in central Kolkata. However, the court has now directed the KMC to pause further demolition activities until a subsequent court session on Thursday, where the demolition's legality will be further scrutinized.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the demolition took place despite the issuance of only a stop-work notice. Furthermore, it's emphasized that the restaurant possesses valid fire and trade licenses, with a formal request for the regularization of the rooftop structure still pending approval by the KMC. Justice Gaurang Kanth noted the apparent illegality of the structure but acknowledged that demolition couldn't proceed based solely on a stop-work notice.

