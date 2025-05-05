Calcutta High Court Halts Rooftop Restaurant Demolition Amid Legal Battle
The Calcutta High Court has temporarily stopped the demolition of a prominent rooftop restaurant following a recent hotel fire in Kolkata. The restaurant's owner claims valid licenses are held, but legal issues remain as the court seeks justification for the initial stop-work order by the KMC.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has stepped in to provide temporary relief to a well-known rooftop restaurant by halting the demolition measures undertaken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). This move comes in the wake of a catastrophic hotel fire in the city that resulted in 14 casualties.
The legal representative for the restaurant owner reported that demolition operations had been executed on May 2 and 3, shortly after the hotel fire incident on April 29 in central Kolkata. However, the court has now directed the KMC to pause further demolition activities until a subsequent court session on Thursday, where the demolition's legality will be further scrutinized.
The petitioner's lawyer argued that the demolition took place despite the issuance of only a stop-work notice. Furthermore, it's emphasized that the restaurant possesses valid fire and trade licenses, with a formal request for the regularization of the rooftop structure still pending approval by the KMC. Justice Gaurang Kanth noted the apparent illegality of the structure but acknowledged that demolition couldn't proceed based solely on a stop-work notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Clash: Temple vs Mosque Legal Battle Resumes
Madras High Court to Rule on TASMAC's Legal Battle Against ED Raids
Contempt Clash: Legal Battle Over Politicians' Judicial Critique
Supreme Court Blocks Swift Deportations of Venezuelan Migrants Amid Legal Battle
Igniting Awareness: Fire Safety Week in Health Facilities