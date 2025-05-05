Sudden Gold Rush in Chenab: Villagers Seek Treasure Amid Controversy

The Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a warning to residents after the Chenab River in Akhnoor's Jammu sector reached historically low water levels. The unique situation has sparked a treasure hunt among villagers, with many seeking gold and silver along the riverbed.

The drooped water levels are attributed largely to the deliberate restriction of the river's flow through Baglihar and Salal dams, located in Ramban and Reasi districts. These measures were intensified following the suspension of the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty after an April attack in Pahalgam.

As local authorities resumed dam operations to refill reservoirs, the river's flow saw a dramatic decline. Hundreds gathered to document the rare event and try their luck at treasure hunting. Police have since urged residents to vacate the area, warning of a potential surge due to recent rains in the catchment zone.

