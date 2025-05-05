Fake Candidate Nabbed in Police Recruitment Scam

A man was arrested on Monday for impersonating a candidate in the police constable recruitment process held at the Police Lines campus.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh, the incident occurred during the crucial stages of medical examination and character verification.

The impersonator, identified as Abhishek Solanki from Sedampur village, presented a call letter, demanding a medical examination despite not being listed as a legitimate candidate. Investigations revealed the document to be fabricated, and under interrogation, Solanki confessed to the forgery. Subsequently, he was taken into custody, with a case filed by Kotwali Nagar police station as further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)