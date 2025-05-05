Left Menu

Sanctioning Cyberscams: U.S. Targets Myanmar Warlord Saw Chit Thu

The U.S. has sanctioned Myanmar warlord Saw Chit Thu and his militia for their involvement in cyber scams, human trafficking, and smuggling. The Karen National Army, linked to Myanmar's military, operates from the Thai-Myanmar border, exploiting trafficked individuals. The sanctions align with international efforts from Britain and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:13 IST
Sanctioning Cyberscams: U.S. Targets Myanmar Warlord Saw Chit Thu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government has initiated sanctions against a notorious Myanmar warlord, Saw Chit Thu, along with his two sons and his militia, the Karen National Army. These measures come in response to their alleged involvement in facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and cross-border smuggling.

Saw Chit Thu plays a pivotal role in the operations of a network that relies on scamming and exploiting individuals across Southeast Asia, particularly targeting American citizens. The operations generate billions, benefiting criminal enterprises at the expense of unwitting victims, as noted by Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender.

This decisive action coincides with similar efforts by Britain and the European Union and underscores the global crackdown on illicit activities. The sanctions are part of a broader U.S. strategy to apply financial pressure on Myanmar's military junta and its known affiliates after the military's power takeover in February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025