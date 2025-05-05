Sanctioning Cyberscams: U.S. Targets Myanmar Warlord Saw Chit Thu

The United States government has initiated sanctions against a notorious Myanmar warlord, Saw Chit Thu, along with his two sons and his militia, the Karen National Army. These measures come in response to their alleged involvement in facilitating cyber scams, human trafficking, and cross-border smuggling.

Saw Chit Thu plays a pivotal role in the operations of a network that relies on scamming and exploiting individuals across Southeast Asia, particularly targeting American citizens. The operations generate billions, benefiting criminal enterprises at the expense of unwitting victims, as noted by Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender.

This decisive action coincides with similar efforts by Britain and the European Union and underscores the global crackdown on illicit activities. The sanctions are part of a broader U.S. strategy to apply financial pressure on Myanmar's military junta and its known affiliates after the military's power takeover in February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)