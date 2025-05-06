Left Menu

Conspiracy and Clashes: Former BJP MP Attacked at Village Function

Former BJP MP Akshaibarlal Gond faced an attack by alleged conspirators during a family function at a village in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have arrested 13 men and booked several unidentified individuals following the incident, supposedly sparked by ongoing demolition drives against illegal structures, including madrasas and mosques.

Updated: 06-05-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, former BJP MP Akshaibarlal Gond was allegedly attacked at a family gathering by a group of 38 individuals wielding sticks and sharp weapons. The incident unfolded in Matehi Kala village, Uttar Pradesh, prompting immediate police intervention.

Gond accused members of the Muslim community of orchestrating the "pre-planned conspiracy" in response to a government demolition drive targeting illegal madrasas and mosques. He claims the attack was incited by smugglers and troublemakers angered by recent notices served to 134 villagers for illegal encroachments.

The FIR lodged under multiple sections, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, describes how the group allegedly attempted to harm the ex-MP while hurling caste-based abuses. Timely intervention by villagers and security personnel thwarted their efforts, though not without issuing death threats before fleeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

