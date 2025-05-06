Nightlife in Peril: Damascus Bars Under Siege

Last week's armed raid on a Damascus nightclub has intensified fears about the security of nightlife venues in the Syrian capital. The incident, which drew condemnation from the Islamist-led authorities, highlights the burgeoning challenges confronting the new regime.

Despite promises to govern inclusively, recent violent events such as the killing of members of the Alawite Muslim sect in March, have exposed the difficulties in maintaining peace among Syria's diverse communities. The Interior Ministry has arrested several 'military elements' involved in the club assault and is tracking down other participants.

While bars continued to operate under al-Assad by circumventing laws with bribes, the new administration has avoided imposing outright alcohol bans. However, last week's violent events and restrictions on alcohol imports pose significant hurdles for bar owners. Government officials have vowed to address these incidents sternly, encouraging establishments to reopen and restore normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)