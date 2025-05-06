Left Menu

U.S. Halts Yemen Bombing Amid Houthi Peace Talks

President Trump announced that the U.S. will cease bombing the Houthis in Yemen after the group agreed to cease attacks on shipping lanes in the Middle East. This decision comes amid increased tensions following clashes between the Houthis and Israel. However, the Houthis have yet to respond officially.

In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump declared the United States will halt airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. This announcement came after the Houthis, an Iran-aligned group, agreed to stop disrupting vital shipping routes in the Middle East.

During an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump revealed the Houthis expressed a desire for peace and asked the U.S. to cease its bombing campaign. The President's statement implies optimism about easing regional tensions, although the Houthis have not officially commented on this development.

The backdrop to this decision involves recent escalations with Israel, following a Houthi missile landing near Ben Gurion Airport. The subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Yemen further underscore the volatile situation. The international community is keenly observing how these peace overtures will unfold in the volatile region.

