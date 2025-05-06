Courtroom Clash: Singer Rathore's Legal Battle

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court took up a petition by singer Rathore challenging the First Information Report (FIR) against her for a social media post about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Accused of inciting communal hatred, Rathore contends her wrongful implication. The FIR, filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, claims she has targeted a religious community, threatening India's unity.

During Tuesday's hearing, the bench adjourned the case to May 12 after the state's legal team requested more time to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)