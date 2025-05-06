Courtroom Clash: Singer Rathore's Legal Battle
Rathore, a singer, is challenging an FIR filed against her regarding a social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack. Accused of targeting a community and threatening national unity, her hearing has been adjourned to May 12. Her plea argues wrongful implication under multiple legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court took up a petition by singer Rathore challenging the First Information Report (FIR) against her for a social media post about the Pahalgam terror attack.
Accused of inciting communal hatred, Rathore contends her wrongful implication. The FIR, filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, claims she has targeted a religious community, threatening India's unity.
During Tuesday's hearing, the bench adjourned the case to May 12 after the state's legal team requested more time to gather evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Clash: Temple vs Mosque Legal Battle Resumes
Madras High Court to Rule on TASMAC's Legal Battle Against ED Raids
Contempt Clash: Legal Battle Over Politicians' Judicial Critique
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze
Judge Halts Deportation: International Students' Visa Restored Amid Legal Battle