Courtroom Clash: Singer Rathore's Legal Battle

Rathore, a singer, is challenging an FIR filed against her regarding a social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack. Accused of targeting a community and threatening national unity, her hearing has been adjourned to May 12. Her plea argues wrongful implication under multiple legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:17 IST
Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court took up a petition by singer Rathore challenging the First Information Report (FIR) against her for a social media post about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Accused of inciting communal hatred, Rathore contends her wrongful implication. The FIR, filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, claims she has targeted a religious community, threatening India's unity.

During Tuesday's hearing, the bench adjourned the case to May 12 after the state's legal team requested more time to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

