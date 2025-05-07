World Tensions: Global Conflicts and Diplomatic Movements

In a series of significant developments, Israel has announced plans to expand its offensive in Gaza. This move has instilled fear among Gazans, who have already been grappling with limited resources due to prolonged blockades.

Meanwhile, across Europe, Friedrich Merz of the conservative party clinched the position of German chancellor after a second voting round. His initial setback marked an unsteady start for his coalition government.

In Sudan, drone strikes targeting Port Sudan have raised alarms about the security of humanitarian aid routes. These conflicts emphasize the region's ongoing instability. Amid these scenario, Mexico seeks to strengthen ties with the US, and strategic negotiations continue as the global political landscape remains volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)