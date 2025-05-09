Pakistani Drone Debris Sparks Fire and Injuries in Ferozepur
A house in Ferozepur caught fire after debris from a Pakistani drone, intercepted by the army's air defense, landed on it, injuring three residents. Lakhwinder Singh is critically injured. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and dangers posed by cross-border drone activities in the region.
A dangerous incident unfolded in Ferozepur when debris from a Pakistani drone, intercepted by the army air defense system, crashed into a house, causing a fire. Three people, including a critically injured Lakhwinder Singh, were wounded in the incident.
Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh reported that the projectile fell in Village Khai Pheme Ke, setting the house ablaze. Quick response from emergency services ensured the injured were promptly rushed to a private hospital.
The incident underscores the persistent risks associated with cross-border drone activities, highlighting an urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
