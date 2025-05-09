Left Menu

Pakistani Drone Debris Sparks Fire and Injuries in Ferozepur

A house in Ferozepur caught fire after debris from a Pakistani drone, intercepted by the army's air defense, landed on it, injuring three residents. Lakhwinder Singh is critically injured. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and dangers posed by cross-border drone activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:10 IST
Pakistani Drone Debris Sparks Fire and Injuries in Ferozepur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dangerous incident unfolded in Ferozepur when debris from a Pakistani drone, intercepted by the army air defense system, crashed into a house, causing a fire. Three people, including a critically injured Lakhwinder Singh, were wounded in the incident.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh reported that the projectile fell in Village Khai Pheme Ke, setting the house ablaze. Quick response from emergency services ensured the injured were promptly rushed to a private hospital.

The incident underscores the persistent risks associated with cross-border drone activities, highlighting an urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025