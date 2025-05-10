Turkish Student Released After Weeks in Detention Over Op-Ed Criticism
A Tufts University student, Rumeysa Ozturk, was detained in Louisiana for over six weeks after co-authoring an opinion piece criticizing Israel's actions. A federal judge ordered her release on First Amendment grounds. Her detention raised constitutional concerns and highlighted challenges faced by non-citizens expressing political views.
A Turkish student from Tufts University, Rumeysa Ozturk, was released from a Louisiana detention center following a federal judge's ruling. This high-profile case stems from her opinion piece criticizing Tufts' response to Israel's war in Gaza, raising concerns about First Amendment rights for non-citizens.
U.S. District Judge William Sessions ordered her release, highlighting substantial First Amendment claims. Her arrest in Massachusetts went viral, exemplifying the Trump administration's efforts to deport pro-Palestinian activists on American campuses. Judge Sessions remarked that Ozturk's detention might intimidate millions from speaking out for fear of similar repercussions.
Ozturk's legal battle continues as her release doesn't conclude her case. Tufts University plans to support her housing upon return, eager for her academic reintegration. Her detention and release underline significant constitutional discussions regarding free speech and immigration policies under the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
