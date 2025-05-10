Gujarat Suspends Fishing Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Gujarat government has taken preventive measures by suspending fishing activities in the Arabian Sea, an official confirmed on Saturday. This decision comes in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with fishing vessels already at sea recalled to safety.

The Fisheries Department has prohibited fisherfolk from setting sail until further orders. Gujarat, a state sharing both land and maritime borders with Pakistan, is exercising caution amid the ongoing conflict.

In an official statement, the department announced it would cease issuing tokens for fishing excursions. Boat owners have been instructed to return their vessels to the nearest port immediately, failing which, they face legal consequences, a stern warning stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)