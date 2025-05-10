Taliban-led Afghan govt refutes Pakistan's claim that Indian missile hit Afghanistan

The Taliban-led government in Kabul on Saturday refuted Pakistan's claim that an Indian missile hit Afghanistan, saying no such incident has taken place.

Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi labelled Pakistan's claims as ''false'', Hurriyat Radio reported.

He said Pakistan's allegations were ''unfounded''.

''Afghanistan is safe and secure. No such incident has taken place," Khaama Press reported, quoting a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence.

India has described Pakistan's allegations as ''false'' and a ''completely ludicrous claim''.

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, early Saturday, claimed that one of the missiles fired by India had landed inside Afghan territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)