Indus Waters Treaty Standoff Amid Ceasefire Agreement

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan persists despite a ceasefire agreement. This treaty, crucial for water distribution from the Indus River, was halted by India following a Kashmir attack. Pakistan, denying involvement, is considering international legal action.

The long-standing Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan remains suspended even as the two countries recently agreed to a ceasefire after a spate of violent conflicts. The treaty, facilitated by the World Bank in 1960, governs the allocation of water from the Indus River and its tributaries, a crucial resource for both nations.

India withdrew from the agreement last month, blaming Pakistan for a deadly assault on Hindu tourists in Kashmir, which India claims was supported by Islamabad. Although Pakistan denies any role in the attack, it is reportedly preparing for international legal action to address the treaty's suspension, which affects water access for a significant portion of its agricultural sector.

Despite the ceasefire, officials from both countries confirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty was not discussed. Measures such as trade suspension, closed borders, and visa restrictions remain enforced, reflecting the ongoing strain in diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.

