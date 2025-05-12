Left Menu

Colombia Joins the Belt and Road: A Leap Towards Technological Advancement

Colombia has announced its participation in China's Belt and Road initiative, a significant development project aiming to boost infrastructure. President Gustavo Petro revealed plans to allocate funds for AI projects, thereby creating job opportunities for the youth. This marks a stronger collaboration between China and Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:12 IST
Colombia Joins the Belt and Road: A Leap Towards Technological Advancement
Colombia has officially declared its intention to join China's expansive Belt and Road initiative. This ambitious project, spearheaded by China, focuses on funding infrastructure developments across participating nations.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the decision from the Great Wall of China, emphasizing the strategic advancement in the relationship between China and Latin America. Petro highlighted that the collaboration aims to utilize funds for artificial intelligence projects, which are expected to provide significant employment opportunities for young people.

The move signifies a commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, with a keen focus on technological enhancements that will potentially transform Colombia's economic landscape.

