Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Poland Closes Russian Consulate Over Arson Allegations

In a significant diplomatic escalation, Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador and announced its decision to close the Russian consulate in Krakow. This move comes after evidence emerged suggesting Russian involvement in a devastating fire that nearly destroyed a Warsaw shopping centre in 2024.

The relationship between Warsaw and Moscow, already fraught since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has further deteriorated. Poland, a NATO member, suspects it is a target of Russian sabotage due to its support for Kyiv. The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday afternoon.

Amid the diplomatic fallout, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations as unfounded, accusing Poland of Russophobia. This development follows previous incidents, including Lithuania's accusation of Russian military intelligence in an arson attack. The situation underscores heightened tensions in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)