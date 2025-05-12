Left Menu

Tensions Eased: India-Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement After Drone Scare

Security forces in Jammu's Samba district engaged suspected drones occurring just after PM Modi's national address. The situation is now calm, with no enemy drones currently reported. Talks between DGMOs agree on troop reduction and a ceasefire, restoring peace after recent hostilities following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff, security forces in Jammu's Samba district engaged suspected drone activities on Monday, quickly restoring order, according to an Army statement. This development followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation amid ongoing cross-border concerns.

The Army confirmed that the situation is under control, with no enemy drones currently reported. Blackouts were observed in the regions of Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Jammu, as precautionary steps were taken. Despite no further incidents, a heightened state of alert was maintained following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both countries reached an understanding to cease all forms of military engagement, a decision made during recent talks between Defense officials. This marks the first night of calm after intense hostilities, although peace remains fragile due to past ceasefire violations along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

