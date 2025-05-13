Left Menu

Tensions Ignite: Poland to Close Russian Consulate Over Arson Accusations

Poland has decided to close the Russian consulate in Krakow after blaming Moscow for a fire at a Warsaw shopping centre. The accusation heightens existing tensions due to the Ukraine conflict. Russia denied involvement, calling the move Russophobic, and promised an appropriate response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:58 IST
Tensions Ignite: Poland to Close Russian Consulate Over Arson Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador and announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow, following evidence pointing to Moscow's involvement in a fire that devastated a Warsaw shopping centre in 2024. Russia, denying any culpability, accused Poland of Russophobia.

Bilateral tensions have further deteriorated since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, with Poland, a NATO member, arguing its role in aiding Kyiv has made it a Russian target. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claims firm evidence ties Russian secret services to the fire.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced a 30-day deadline for the consulate's closure, with Russia promising a response. Moscow criticized Poland's actions, denouncing them as baseless and detrimental to its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025