Tensions Ignite: Poland to Close Russian Consulate Over Arson Accusations
Poland has decided to close the Russian consulate in Krakow after blaming Moscow for a fire at a Warsaw shopping centre. The accusation heightens existing tensions due to the Ukraine conflict. Russia denied involvement, calling the move Russophobic, and promised an appropriate response.
Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador and announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Krakow, following evidence pointing to Moscow's involvement in a fire that devastated a Warsaw shopping centre in 2024. Russia, denying any culpability, accused Poland of Russophobia.
Bilateral tensions have further deteriorated since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, with Poland, a NATO member, arguing its role in aiding Kyiv has made it a Russian target. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claims firm evidence ties Russian secret services to the fire.
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced a 30-day deadline for the consulate's closure, with Russia promising a response. Moscow criticized Poland's actions, denouncing them as baseless and detrimental to its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
