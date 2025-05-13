Cyber Warriors: The Battle Against Digital Threats in India
Maharashtra Cyber uncovered seven Advanced Persistent Threat groups responsible for launching over 1.5 million cyber attacks on India's critical infrastructure. Despite the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, cyber threats persist from several neighboring and Middle Eastern regions. Efforts continue to combat these cyber warfare tactics, including misinformation campaigns.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Cyber has identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups linked to more than 1.5 million cyber attacks targeting India's critical infrastructure post-Pahalgam terror strike. The state agency revealed that while most attack attempts were thwarted, 150 were successful, affecting crucial sectors.
Following an Indo-Pak ceasefire, Indian websites continue to face cyber threats from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Middle East. An official report, 'Road of Sindoor,' details these attacks from groups like APT 36 and Mysterious Bangladesh, alongside Indonesian and other Pakistan-allied hackers.
The cyber offensives involved malware, DDoS attacks, and misinformation. Critical infrastructures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and telecom systems were targeted. Maharashtra Cyber urges citizens to rely on verified news sources amid widespread fake news dissemination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Indus Waters Dispute: A Looming Crisis for Pakistan
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
Govt blocks 15 Pakistani YouTube channels following Home Ministry recommendation, say officials.
Dilip Ghosh Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Criticizes Pakistan's Stance