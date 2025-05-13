Left Menu

Cyber Warriors: The Battle Against Digital Threats in India

Maharashtra Cyber uncovered seven Advanced Persistent Threat groups responsible for launching over 1.5 million cyber attacks on India's critical infrastructure. Despite the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, cyber threats persist from several neighboring and Middle Eastern regions. Efforts continue to combat these cyber warfare tactics, including misinformation campaigns.

Cyber Warriors: The Battle Against Digital Threats in India
Maharashtra Cyber has identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups linked to more than 1.5 million cyber attacks targeting India's critical infrastructure post-Pahalgam terror strike. The state agency revealed that while most attack attempts were thwarted, 150 were successful, affecting crucial sectors.

Following an Indo-Pak ceasefire, Indian websites continue to face cyber threats from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Middle East. An official report, 'Road of Sindoor,' details these attacks from groups like APT 36 and Mysterious Bangladesh, alongside Indonesian and other Pakistan-allied hackers.

The cyber offensives involved malware, DDoS attacks, and misinformation. Critical infrastructures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and telecom systems were targeted. Maharashtra Cyber urges citizens to rely on verified news sources amid widespread fake news dissemination.

