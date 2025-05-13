Corruption Scandal: Engineer Suspended in Parking Auction Case

The Uttarakhand government has taken decisive action against corruption by suspending a superintending engineer in the Irrigation Department. The engineer, R K Tiwari, faces allegations of corruption related to the auction of Pantdweep parking in Haridwar.

An official statement confirmed the suspension, following an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation presented sufficient evidence and facts that led to this significant step.

Tiwari's suspension is effective immediately, and he has been reassigned to the chief engineer's office in Almora at level two, as further proceedings are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)