Corruption Scandal: Engineer Suspended in Parking Auction Case
A superintending engineer from Uttarakhand's Irrigation Department has been suspended for alleged corruption linked to a parking auction in Haridwar. The decision followed a CBI investigation that found R K Tiwari guilty. He has been reassigned to a different department pending further action.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand government has taken decisive action against corruption by suspending a superintending engineer in the Irrigation Department. The engineer, R K Tiwari, faces allegations of corruption related to the auction of Pantdweep parking in Haridwar.
An official statement confirmed the suspension, following an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation presented sufficient evidence and facts that led to this significant step.
Tiwari's suspension is effective immediately, and he has been reassigned to the chief engineer's office in Almora at level two, as further proceedings are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- corruption
- engineering
- CBI
- investigation
- suspension
- Haridwar
- government
- auction
- scandal
ALSO READ
Spain and Portugal Gripped by Massive Power Outage: Investigations Underway
Pakistan Prepares for Legal Battle Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
NIA Intensifies Investigation Following Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
Antonio Ruediger's Road to Recovery: Surgery, Suspension, and Determination
Justice Over Politics: MP Mehdi's Call for Fair Investigation in Pahalgam Attack