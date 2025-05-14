Left Menu

Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked by a Thumbprint: Justice for Jeanette Ralston

A thumbprint left on a cigarette carton led to the arrest of Willie Eugene Sims for the 1977 murder of Jeanette Ralston in California. Advances in forensic science helped identify Sims, whose DNA matched samples from the crime scene. Ralston's family expresses relief at the breakthrough.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:16 IST
A breakthrough in forensic science has led to the arrest of Willie Eugene Sims, accused of murdering 22-year-old Jeanette Ralston in 1977. A thumbprint found on a cigarette carton matched Sims, prompting authorities to collect his DNA, which further linked him to the crime.

Ralston was found dead in her car in San Jose, strangled with a shirt and showing signs of sexual assault. Despite a suspect sketch and interviews, the case went cold until advanced FBI systems identified a match with Sims' thumbprint last year.

The arrest has brought relief to Ralston's family, particularly her son Allen, who was six when she died. "I'm just glad that somebody cared," he said, highlighting the importance of not forgetting cold cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

