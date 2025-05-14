Tensions Surge as Israel Issues Yemen Port Evacuation Alerts

Israel raised alarms on Wednesday by issuing evacuation warnings for three seaports in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthis. This development unfolded during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Gulf nations Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israeli military identified the targeted ports as Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Salif, which are reportedly under Houthi control. Although Israel successfully intercepted the missile, tensions remain high as the Houthis have been actively launching missiles and drones toward Israel, targeting vessels in vital shipping lanes.

Despite Trump's recent Oman-mediated ceasefire agreement with the Houthis, the group has continued its campaign, which they claim supports Palestinians in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel has been conducting retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, marking a continued escalation in regional hostilities.

