Tensions Surge as Israel Issues Yemen Port Evacuation Alerts

Israel has issued evacuation warnings for three Yemeni ports after intercepting a missile from the Iran-aligned Houthis. This incident coincides with President Trump's Middle East visit. Despite a mediated ceasefire agreement, Houthi attacks continue amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza, prompting retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel raised alarms on Wednesday by issuing evacuation warnings for three seaports in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthis. This development unfolded during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Gulf nations Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Israeli military identified the targeted ports as Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Salif, which are reportedly under Houthi control. Although Israel successfully intercepted the missile, tensions remain high as the Houthis have been actively launching missiles and drones toward Israel, targeting vessels in vital shipping lanes.

Despite Trump's recent Oman-mediated ceasefire agreement with the Houthis, the group has continued its campaign, which they claim supports Palestinians in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel has been conducting retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, marking a continued escalation in regional hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

