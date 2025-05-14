Left Menu

NHRC India Launches Online Internship to Foster Youth Leadership in Human Rights

Shri Lal encouraged the students to move beyond reaction and focus on reflection, advocating for a deeper internalization of human rights principles.

NHRC India Launches Online Internship to Foster Youth Leadership in Human Rights
In his inaugural address, NHRC Secretary General, Shri Bharat Lal, emphasized the significant role of youth in perpetuating India's rich civilisational legacy rooted in empathy, compassion, and justice.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has launched a two-week Online Short-Term Internship (OSTI) Programme to foster awareness and leadership among youth in the realm of human rights. Commencing yesterday, the programme has drawn participation from 80 university-level students selected from an impressive pool of 1,795 applicants spanning 21 States and Union Territories. This diverse cohort comprises students from a wide array of academic disciplines, reflecting NHRC’s commitment to nurturing a broad-based understanding of human rights among the country’s youth.

Promoting Empathy, Equality and Justice through Youth Engagement

In his inaugural address, NHRC Secretary General, Shri Bharat Lal, emphasized the significant role of youth in perpetuating India’s rich civilisational legacy rooted in empathy, compassion, and justice. He urged the interns to become ambassadors of constitutional values, promoting justice, equality, and dignity for all individuals.

Shri Lal encouraged the students to move beyond reaction and focus on reflection, advocating for a deeper internalization of human rights principles. He highlighted the rationale behind choosing the online mode for the internship — making the programme more inclusive and accessible to students from remote and underrepresented regions of India who may not have the resources to travel to Delhi.

He also offered an insightful overview of the evolution of human rights in India, delving into:

  • Key constitutional provisions safeguarding human rights

  • The critical role of the Supreme Court in upholding these rights

  • The working mechanisms and mandates of the NHRC

  • India’s long-standing tradition of offering refuge to persecuted communities, showcasing the country’s historical commitment to humanitarian values

Curriculum Designed for Engagement and Practical Understanding

NHRC Joint Secretary, Shri Samir Kumar, presented a detailed briefing on the structure and content of the internship. He highlighted the programme’s meticulously crafted curriculum, which is designed to offer students both theoretical foundations and practical insights into human rights.

Key components of the curriculum include:

  • Expert-led lectures on international human rights law and India-specific human rights issues

  • Interactive sessions on advocacy, rights awareness, and law enforcement

  • Competitions and activities such as group research presentations, book reviews, and declamation contests

  • Virtual institutional tours, including an immersive tour of Tihar Jail, providing firsthand exposure to human rights conditions in correctional institutions

The programme is being coordinated by Lt. Col. Virender Singh, who brings a disciplined and structured approach to the internship, further enriching the learning experience.

Empowering Future Human Rights Advocates

The OSTI initiative underscores NHRC's mission to expand its educational outreach and empower students from all corners of the country with the tools and insights necessary to engage with pressing human rights challenges. By the end of the programme, participants are expected to develop:

  • A deeper understanding of human rights frameworks

  • Skills in advocacy, critical thinking, and policy analysis

  • A renewed sense of purpose and commitment to social justice

This online internship stands as a significant step in bridging the urban-rural gap in human rights education and ensuring that young voices from diverse backgrounds contribute meaningfully to India’s democratic and humanitarian progress.

