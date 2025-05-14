Left Menu

Daring Duo: Mewati Gang Busted on Delhi's Outskirts

Police arrested two members of a notorious Mewati gang involved in ATM thefts and cow smuggling. The duo, Sabir and Munfed, was apprehended with loaded pistols in southwest Delhi. Sabir, a habitual offender, has multiple criminal cases, while Munfed reportedly joined the gang due to financial struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:19 IST
Two members of a notorious Mewati gang have been apprehended for their involvement in a series of ATM thefts and cow smuggling incidents across Haryana and Rajasthan. Authorities confirmed the arrests made on Delhi's outskirts, marking a significant breakthrough in ongoing investigations.

The accused, identified as Sabir, 29, from Nuh in Haryana, and Munfed, 25, from Rajasthan, were captured during a police operation near Bamnauli village. Both men were traveling in a Mahindra Bolero when law enforcement intercepted their vehicle, discovering loaded pistols inside.

Police spokespersons revealed that Sabir is a seasoned criminal with a history of involvement in at least six prior cases, including high-profile ATM heists and violations of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausanvardhan Act. Meanwhile, Munfed reportedly joined the gang due to financial struggles, with two previous cases against him in Rajasthan.

