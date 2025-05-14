Thak-Thak Gang's Sling Shot Rampage

In a significant move, Gurugram police have apprehended three individuals from the notorious Thak-Thak gang allegedly responsible for a spree of thefts targeting parked cars, utilizing slingshots to break car windows.

The arrests led to the recovery of a scooty, slingshot, iron pellets, a laptop charger, and multiple debit and credit cards. The accused have been named as Surya Swami, Romit alias Jony, and Karan, originating from regions in Delhi.

Following their capture, the suspects confessed to involvement in 21 thefts across Gurugram. DLF Phase 1 police had received a complaint on April 30, leading to the arrests. The culprits have been charged and remain in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)