Zelenskiy Heads to Ankara for Pivotal Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is en route to Ankara, Turkey, for direct negotiations with Russia. This development was confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. The talks represent a significant diplomatic effort amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 02:04 IST
In a significant move amidst escalating tensions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine is traveling to Ankara, Turkey, to engage in direct talks with Russia, a senior Ukrainian official disclosed late on Wednesday. The official stressed the sensitivity of the situation and chose to remain anonymous while providing this information to Reuters.

The journey to Ankara underscores the urgency and gravity of the current state of affairs, as diplomatic channels strive to address and possibly defuse the ongoing crisis. President Zelenskiy's participation in these talks indicates a direct and personal investment in seeking a resolution through diplomatic means.

This meeting in Turkey could become a pivotal moment in the efforts to stabilize the situation. While specific details of the agenda remain under wraps, the involvement of high-level officials from both nations suggests a concerted effort to navigate the complex issues at play.

