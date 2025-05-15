Left Menu

China Invites Latin America to Embrace Panda Bonds

China's central bank governor is encouraging Latin American countries to issue sovereign bonds in yuan, known as panda bonds, to enhance financial cooperation. Brazil is contemplating its first yuan-denominated bond issuance. The aim is to deepen financial collaboration between China and Latin American markets.

China's central bank governor has voiced support for Latin American nations to issue sovereign bonds denominated in yuan, known as panda bonds, to foster stronger financial ties. This move was reported by state media on Thursday.

At a debt-focused seminar, Governor Pan Gongsheng advocated for broader and deeper financial cooperation between China and Latin America. His comments suggest an effort to widen financial collaboration through the adoption of panda bonds.

In line with this initiative, Reuters has reported that Brazil is exploring the possibility of issuing its inaugural sovereign bonds in China's currency, though a final decision remains pending.

