China Invites Latin America to Embrace Panda Bonds

China's central bank governor has voiced support for Latin American nations to issue sovereign bonds denominated in yuan, known as panda bonds, to foster stronger financial ties. This move was reported by state media on Thursday.

At a debt-focused seminar, Governor Pan Gongsheng advocated for broader and deeper financial cooperation between China and Latin America. His comments suggest an effort to widen financial collaboration through the adoption of panda bonds.

In line with this initiative, Reuters has reported that Brazil is exploring the possibility of issuing its inaugural sovereign bonds in China's currency, though a final decision remains pending.

