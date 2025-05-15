Left Menu

Russia's Next Move in Peace Talks with Ukraine: A NATO Perspective

NATO chief Mark Rutte has stated that the responsibility now lies with Russia to advance peace discussions with Ukraine, as Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire and immediate negotiation. Rutte emphasized that Russia must take the necessary steps to move forward in these crucial talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:00 IST
NATO chief Mark Rutte has highlighted Russia's pivotal role in advancing potential peace negotiations with Ukraine. Speaking on Thursday, Rutte asserted that Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire and immediate discussions, placing the onus on Russia to make significant advancements.

As tensions persist, Rutte insisted that Russia must now take the necessary steps to pursue peace talks. Ukrainian readiness for negotiation stands clear, leaving the ball in Russia's court.

Rutte's remarks underscore the international community's keen interest in resolving the conflict, emphasizing Russia's next move as crucial to the peace process.

