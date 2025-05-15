Russia's Next Move in Peace Talks with Ukraine: A NATO Perspective

NATO chief Mark Rutte has highlighted Russia's pivotal role in advancing potential peace negotiations with Ukraine. Speaking on Thursday, Rutte asserted that Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire and immediate discussions, placing the onus on Russia to make significant advancements.

As tensions persist, Rutte insisted that Russia must now take the necessary steps to pursue peace talks. Ukrainian readiness for negotiation stands clear, leaving the ball in Russia's court.

Rutte's remarks underscore the international community's keen interest in resolving the conflict, emphasizing Russia's next move as crucial to the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)