Russia Holds Key to Peace in Ukraine: NATO Chief's Statement

NATO chief Mark Rutte has called on Russia to initiate the next steps in peace discussions with Ukraine, signaling a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rutte asserted that Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire and immediate dialogue.

"It is now up to the Russians to make sure they take the next steps necessary," Rutte said, underlining the responsibility that lies with Moscow.

The situation remains tense as both international and regional stakeholders watch closely, hoping for a diplomatic resolution. The emphasis is on Moscow's actions that could determine the course of the peace talks.

