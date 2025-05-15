Left Menu

Russia Holds Key to Peace in Ukraine: NATO Chief's Statement

NATO chief Mark Rutte emphasized that Russia must make the next move towards peace talks with Ukraine. While Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire and negotiations, the progression depends on Russia's actions, Rutte stated to reporters, highlighting the ongoing situation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:01 IST
Russia Holds Key to Peace in Ukraine: NATO Chief's Statement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

NATO chief Mark Rutte has called on Russia to initiate the next steps in peace discussions with Ukraine, signaling a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rutte asserted that Ukraine is prepared for a ceasefire and immediate dialogue.

"It is now up to the Russians to make sure they take the next steps necessary," Rutte said, underlining the responsibility that lies with Moscow.

The situation remains tense as both international and regional stakeholders watch closely, hoping for a diplomatic resolution. The emphasis is on Moscow's actions that could determine the course of the peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025